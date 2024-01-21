Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 178.9% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 42,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 178.9% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $110.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

