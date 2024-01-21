Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $796,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock remained flat at $72.67 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,883,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,718. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

