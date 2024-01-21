Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,207 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

IHI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.40. 1,159,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,500. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

