Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,015,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,430,147. The stock has a market cap of $208.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

