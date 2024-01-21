Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,403 Shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000.

Get Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 53,823 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.