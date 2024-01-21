ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 2,765 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 85.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after acquiring an additional 163,437 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.44. 6,381,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,274. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.89. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

