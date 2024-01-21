ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires New Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

KEYS stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.63. The stock had a trading volume of 969,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,770. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

