ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 8,880 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $426.77. 500,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,809. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $432.49.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.