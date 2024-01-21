ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $7.23 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 122.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $265.93. The stock had a trading volume of 257,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,464. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.51.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.09.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Stories

