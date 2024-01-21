ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $7.60 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 291.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,635 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,360,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 415,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,253,000 after acquiring an additional 185,035 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Trading Up 2.7 %

CTVA stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,115,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,428. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Corteva

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.