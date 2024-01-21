Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,946. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

