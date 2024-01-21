ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 8,150 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Polaris accounts for approximately 1.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Polaris were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Polaris by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Polaris by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE PII traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $93.57. The stock had a trading volume of 834,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,775. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Stories

