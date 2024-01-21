ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 1,300 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for 1.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock traded up $6.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $430.33. 125,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,098. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.67 and a 1 year high of $430.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $413.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $2,065,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $2,065,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

