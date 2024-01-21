Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 165,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $13,724,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $36.61. 905,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,524. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

