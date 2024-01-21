Opes Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,095,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,323. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.96. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

