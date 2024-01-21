Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 1,911 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 898,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 166,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.81.

Shares of CI traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.06. 1,760,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,431. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $319.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.71. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

