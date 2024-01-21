Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 5,654 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after buying an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,637,000 after buying an additional 1,168,718 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $107.49. 3,331,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,897. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average of $105.35.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

