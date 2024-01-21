Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 6.7 %

TRV stock traded up $13.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,343,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,168. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $214.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.96 and its 200-day moving average is $172.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.