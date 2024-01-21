Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,951 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Ciena by 26.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,286,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,119,000 after purchasing an additional 907,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after buying an additional 424,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,559,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after buying an additional 242,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,227,000 after buying an additional 197,704 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $54.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $175,596.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,390.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,385. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

View Our Latest Report on Ciena

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.