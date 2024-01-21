Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 34,469 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.7% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $42,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,188,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,404. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

