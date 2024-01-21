Opes Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJAN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $2,347,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 83,533 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

