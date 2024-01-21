Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 2,755 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.07.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

