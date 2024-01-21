Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $986,000 Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 117.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 9,350,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,717,802. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer cut CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

