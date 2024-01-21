Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.57. 945,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

