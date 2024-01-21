Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 75.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,461 shares of company stock worth $8,359,356. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LEN traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,980. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $156.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.79. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

