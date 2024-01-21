Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $1 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,864 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,480,000 after buying an additional 58,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.59. 1,041,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,994. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.79.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

