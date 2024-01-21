Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,166,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 886,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $1,029,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.08. 1,169,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.