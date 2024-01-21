Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Price Hits $0.0230 on Top Exchanges

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $22.97 million and $286,252.40 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dejitaru Tsuka

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.02329681 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $297,111.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

