Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 6,260 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 119.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,054.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CPT stock traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $98.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,765. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.25.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

