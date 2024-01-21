Lincoln Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.22. 3,372,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,200. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $239.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

