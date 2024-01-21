Lincoln Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VO traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,059. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

