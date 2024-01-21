Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 679 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. 1,234,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $56.23.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

