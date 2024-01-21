Gables Capital Management Inc. Purchases 725 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 77.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,551,905.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,551,905.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,065 shares of company stock valued at $102,879,056. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:SNOW traded up $6.51 on Friday, hitting $193.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,523,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

