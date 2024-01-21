Citizens Business Bank Has $350,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,448,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,132. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

