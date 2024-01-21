iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Lincoln Capital Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $374,403,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,118,000 after buying an additional 1,688,344 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,058. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

