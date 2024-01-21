L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Boosted by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after buying an additional 104,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after buying an additional 107,293 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after buying an additional 317,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after buying an additional 569,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,178,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.82. The company had a trading volume of 959,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

