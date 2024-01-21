Machina Capital S.A.S. Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,825 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,342,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 836,841 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

EA stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $137,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,741.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $137,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,119. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

