Opes Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $380,348,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $33.24. 2,489,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,504. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

