Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.29. 858,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.50.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

