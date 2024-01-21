Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,735 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.3% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.78. 8,517,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,642,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.99. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.