Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $141.62 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.