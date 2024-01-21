Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $107.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average is $100.32. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $123.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

