Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,216 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,378 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,178,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $78.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

