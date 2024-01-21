Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 2.9 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,916. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.91.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.