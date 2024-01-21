The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

NYSE HD opened at $362.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $362.96. The firm has a market cap of $360.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

