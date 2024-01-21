Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $362.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $360.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $362.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.70.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

