Pictet North America Advisors SA Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Equinix by 27.0% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Equinix by 10.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Equinix by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 429,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,277,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 2,442.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $835.89.

EQIX opened at $802.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $826.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $801.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $774.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 86.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock worth $16,625,325 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

