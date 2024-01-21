Advisor OS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 363.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,681,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

