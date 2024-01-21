Empirical Finance LLC Buys 229 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $266.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.49. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

