Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Lowered by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,492 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $337.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 191.90, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $340.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.28.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

